Trouble For Ex-Bihar Law Minister Grows As Police To Seek Non-bailable Warrant From Court

The trouble for ex-Bihar Law Minister and RJD MLC Kartik Kumar compounded on Monday as the police announced that it will seek a non-bailable warrant against him. While he was granted protection from arrest till September 1, a local court in Danapur rejected his bail plea thereafter. Speaking to the media, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manavjeet Singh Dhillon revealed that the RJD leader was not present at his premises when the police reached the spot to apprehend him.

Patna SSP MS Dhillon remarked, "The ACJ Danapur court issued a bailable warrant against former Law Minister Kartik Kumar. It was stayed till September 1. It was vacated on the 1st. The police was sent to his village in Mokama but he was not found there. Yesterday, the police was sent to his residence in Patna but he was not found there. The court will issue a non-bailable warrant against him and the matter will be heard on September 14."

The case against Kartik Kumar

In connection with the kidnapping of a person named Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Kartik Kumar was charged under IPC Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 363 (kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) and 365. On February 16, 2017, the Allahabad High Court, comprising Justice Sanjay Priya dismissed the RJD leader's anticipatory bail petition, citing that the victim had fully described the role played by him during his kidnapping. Moreover, the HC on July 7 junked Kumar's plea seeking the quashing of proceedings against him.

A day earlier, Republic TV accessed a letter written by the kidnapping victim's wife Divya Singh to the Patna High Court Chief Justice. She alleged that 4 persons close to Kumar entered the Beur Central Jail, where her husband is incarcerated at present, between 1.30-4 pm on August 20 and started exerting pressure on him to compromise. Maintaining that this can be cross-checked from the CCTV footage, she requested the CJ to ensure his safety. While the RJD MLC was shifted to the Sugarcane Industries Ministry on August 31, he resigned from the Cabinet within hours of his portfolio being changed.