Facing backlash for hurling a casteist slur at PM Modi, Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW). In a notice issued to Italia, it highlighted that the indecent word used by him was also an insult to women of our country. Condemning the gender-biased and misogynistic language used by the AAP leader, it asked him to appear for a hearing in this matter at 12.30 pm on October 13. The NCW also warned him that it may proceed to take action as it deems fit if Italia ignores the summons.

In a video shared by many BJP leaders, Gopal Italia said, "It is being said that our PM Narendra Modi is a 'neech' person. I don't verify this. But the election is underway here. I want to know from all of you where any PM in the past has done such drama for votes. Such a 'neech' person is doing a roadshow here."

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacted, "Gopal Italia has used the most objectionable language for the PM when he said that the PM is a 'neech'. This is not only an abuse to the PM and the position of a PM and constitutional position. It is also a casteist slur that is being made at the PM who hails from the OBC community. This kind of language only reflects the true character of AAP."

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the matter.The abusive & indecent language used by Sh. Gopal Italia is gender biased, misogynist & condemnable. The Commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter wherein he is required to appear in-person on 13.10.2022 at 12:30PM. @sharmarekha https://t.co/FlbPuul8Ke pic.twitter.com/ExdXEbhUwo — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 9, 2022

AAP eyes inroads in Gujarat

Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the Gujarat Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats. In the upcoming Assembly election, AAP is seeking to emerge as an alternative in Gujarat where the politics has revolved around BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has made a slew of promises so far such as free electricity up to 300 units, an unemployment allowance of Rs.3000, 10 lakh government jobs, a monthly salary of Rs.10,000 for every sarpanch, a monthly allowance of Rs.1000 for every woman aged 18 and above and farm loan waiver.

On October 3, Kejriwal claimed that an IB report has predicted his party's victory in the Gujarat Assembly polls. Without giving any evidence for the same, the Delhi CM said in a press briefing at Rajkot that BJP and Congress have joined hands in a bid to thwart AAP's win. Cautioning the people to not waste their vote on Congress, he urged them to give a full majority to AAP on the lines of Delhi and Punjab.