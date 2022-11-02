In a massive political development, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning on Thursday. As per sources, he has been asked to appear before the ED at 11 am tomorrow in connection with the illegal mining scam. The ED has already arrested Soren's political representative Pankaj Mishra in this case. It has also carried out multiple searches across the country in this case during the last few months. In the 162-page charge sheet filed by the ED, Mishra and his associates Prem Prakash and Bacchu Yadav were named as the main accused in the scam worth Rs.1000 crore.

The central agency alleged, "PMLA Investigation revealed that Pankaj Mishra, who enjoys political clout, being the representative of the Chief Minister, MLA from Barhait, Sahibganj, Jharkhand controls the illegal mining businesses as well as inland ferry services in Sahibganj and its adjoining areas through his accomplices". It also recorded the statement of a forrmer JMM treasurer who claimed that Soren was "very close" to Prakash. The ED also revealed that it recovered one "yellow colour file" marked as April 2019 to June 2022 with all bank details of Soren from Prakash's CA.

Moreover, it seized a sealed envelope containing a passbook and two chequebooks of account in the name of the Jharkhand CM from Mishra's residence. The CM is also under the EC scanner for allegedly misusing his official position as the Mining and Environment Minister to get a stone mining lease in the Angara block of Ranchi district in 2021. According to sources, the EC has sent its opinion on whether Soren should be disqualified to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais in August.

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP MLA Chandreshwar Prasad Singh remarked, "Illegal mining happens here. Pankaj Mishra, the political representative of the CM has been arrested by the ED. Inquiry is going on. The ED must have issued summons on the information it gathered from Pankaj Mishra."

The illegal mining case

In March earlier this year, the ED filed a PMLA case against Pankaj Mishra and others alleging that he “illegally amassed huge assets in his favour". Subsequently, it conducted raids and froze deposits of Rs.11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra and Dahoo Yadav, a person linked to him. Moreover, "unaccounted cash" amounting to Rs. 5.34 crore was also seized by the central agency, which claimed that the money was linked to illegal mining in Jharkhand. It also seized 5 stone crushers that were illegally operating and an equal number of illegal firearm cartridges.

Suspecting his involvement in money laundering, Mishra was taken into custody by the ED on July 19. While he is languishing in jail at present, the central agency also arrested his alleged muscleman Bachhu Yadav for his connection with activities related to illegal mining and transportation. According to sources, Mishra got political patronage and had influence over administrative matters. Sources added that he allegedly used his clout in his activities of illegal mining and ferry services. He has also been accused of allegedly backing questionable persons for illegitimate activities.