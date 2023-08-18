Trouble In Karnataka Congress? MLA BR Patil Issues Warning To Siddaramaiah Govt

Karnataka Congress MLA BR Patil, who had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah citing issues in the release of funds and transfer, issued a warning to the government another time, saying that he will write to the CM again if problems remain unsolved. Several legislators including Patil were reportedly miffed and complained that they are not able to get their work done.

Affirming that Congress has internal democracy and he has the right to raise his voice, Patil said, "They (Karnataka government) should respond to everybody otherwise we will not leave them. They have assured us to address our problems in the CLP meeting, we will not fight in the open but we will write a letter again if our problems aren't solved with our demands."

After over 30 Congress legislators had written to CM Siddaramaiah and the party leadership expressing concern over the non-implementation of development works in their constituencies, a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was called on July 27 to take party MLAs in confidence and avoid a bitter internal feud between party members.

Patil claimed that he threatened the party leadership to resign during the CLP meeting, citing 'self-respect.' He also cleared the air on reports suggesting that he apologised for writing the letter to CM Siddaramaiah during the party's legislature meeting.

Complaint, then denial

Agreeing of writing a letter to CM Siddaramaiah, Patil asserted that one of his old letterheads is being circulated on social media by some miscreants with the intent to create a rift within the party. In a letter which has gone viral, Congress legislator BR Patil is said to have written to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that funds are not being released by ministers for his constituency and also alleged that the district in-charge minister (Priyank Kharge) is not releasing funds for the constituency.