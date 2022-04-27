TRS Announces Telangana CM KCR's Foray Into National Politics On 21st Foundation Day

On the occasion of the 21st foundation day of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), a resolution was passed by the party to 'go national' and fill the political void at the Pan-India level. To that effect, TRS leader K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to move out of the regional political arena and venture into national politics and replicate Telangana's success in major areas of development, at the national level. KCR also made a series of demands to the central government.

Key takeaways in TRS' resolution

TRS passed a resolution against religious intolerance in the country and appealed to the people to confront the "barbaric acts" of some political forces and spread the message of peace and love. Taking a strong objection against the centre for not taking the price hike issue seriously, the party passed a resolution demanding inflation should be reined in.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi also called on for a 33% reservation in the legislative bodies, as the Telangana government has already passed a resolution to the effect and has sent it to the centre for approval. Moreover, the state has already accorded 50% reservation for women in the local bodies. A resolution was also passed against the centre for weakening the federal spirit and the constitutional rights given to the states.

TRS' 'demands' before the Centre

TRS asked the Centre to constitute a backward caste welfare ministry to resolve the issues faced by the backward caste communities. Furthermore, the party has also urged the centre to provide reservations in education and employment to the deserved section of people based on their social condition; increase in quota for Muslims from 4 to 12% in the proportion of the population, while the ST reservation should also be increased to 10%.

Moreover, in order to enhance the share of the states in the tax revenue, the party has demanded to collect tax from the divisive pool and not via cess. In the handloom industry, TRS has asked for taking back the GST on handlooms. The Centre has imposed 5% GST on handloom products. TRS has demanded the Centre to implement the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, launched by the party in Telangana, nationwide.