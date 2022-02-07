TRS Attacks PM Modi Over Inauguration Of Statue Of Equality, BJP Calls It 'burnol Moment'

On February 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' to commemorate 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Telangana's Shamshabad. A day after the inauguration, a war of words flared between the BJP and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on social media.

TRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao took to Twitter to dub PM Modi as an 'icon of partiality'. In his Tweet, KTR remarked that it was 'ironic' that the 'icon of partiality' had inaugurated the 'Statue of Equality'.

Icon of Partiality unveiled #StatueOfEquality



And Irony just died a billion deaths!! — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 6, 2022

BJP hits back at TRS

In response, BJP floor leader T Raja Singh countered the remark calling KTR's tweet a 'burnol moment'. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also lashed out at the TRS government saying that while they were 'valorizing' the Nizams, PM Modi was working towards 'Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas'. Moreover, BJP Telangana's official Twitter handle posted photographs of CM KCR stating that his 'arrogance' had gone to his head.

"If police is removed for 15 minutes, we Muslims will finish 100 crore Hindus"



CM KCR & KTR endorse such statements by aligning with Owaisi & MIM. They valorise Nizam whose Razakar army massacred Hindus at will.



He then abuses PM whose only dharma is 'Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas' https://t.co/ebuD6ju27X — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) February 7, 2022

Your father either sidelined or dumped meritorious and more deserving TRS party workers to promote you.



Entitled Dynasts should be the last ones to complain about bias and inequality.



Irony to the power of googol! https://t.co/Z0TX5FT4JH — D K Aruna (@aruna_dk) February 6, 2022

More about Statue of Equality

The ‘Statue of Equality' has been built at Muchintal, a village in Telangana. It is located near the Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad. The statue is said to be made of ‘panchaloha’, which is a combination of five metals including gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. It is one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting positions in the world and has been mounted on a 54-feet high base building named ‘Bhadra Vedi’. The building has floors dedicated to a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, and an educational gallery to explore the works of Sri Ramanujacharya. As per reports, the Rs 1,000-crore project was funded by donations from devotees from all around the world.

While unveiling the Statue of Equality on Saturday, PM Modi recalled how Ramanujacharya dedicated his whole life to karma. "Today Ramanujacharya ji is giving us the message of equality in the form of a huge Statue of Equality. With this message, today the country is laying the foundation of its new future with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas'," PM Modi said.