Last Updated:

TRS Attacks PM Modi Over Inauguration Of Statue Of Equality, BJP Calls It 'burnol Moment'

TRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao dubbed PM Modi as an 'icon of partiality' saying that it was 'ironic' that he unveiled the 'Statue of Equality'.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Statue of Equality

Image: ANI


On February 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' to commemorate 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Telangana's Shamshabad. A day after the inauguration, a war of words flared between the BJP and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on social media.

TRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao took to Twitter to dub PM Modi as an 'icon of partiality'. In his Tweet, KTR remarked that it was 'ironic' that the 'icon of partiality' had inaugurated the 'Statue of Equality'.

BJP hits back at TRS

In response, BJP floor leader T Raja Singh countered the remark calling KTR's tweet a 'burnol moment'. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also lashed out at the TRS government saying that while they were 'valorizing' the Nizams, PM Modi was working towards 'Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas'. Moreover, BJP Telangana's official Twitter handle posted photographs of CM KCR stating that his 'arrogance' had gone to his head.

READ | Statue of Equality 'a symbol of Ramanujacharya's knowledge & ideals': PM Modi

More about Statue of Equality

The ‘Statue of Equality' has been built at Muchintal, a village in Telangana. It is located near the Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad. The statue is said to be made of ‘panchaloha’, which is a combination of five metals including gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. It is one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting positions in the world and has been mounted on a 54-feet high base building named ‘Bhadra Vedi’. The building has floors dedicated to a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, and an educational gallery to explore the works of Sri Ramanujacharya. As per reports, the Rs 1,000-crore project was funded by donations from devotees from all around the world. 

READ | PM Modi refers to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar after unveiling ‘Statue of Equality'

While unveiling the Statue of Equality on Saturday, PM Modi recalled how Ramanujacharya dedicated his whole life to karma. "Today Ramanujacharya ji is giving us the message of equality in the form of a huge Statue of Equality. With this message, today the country is laying the foundation of its new future with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas'," PM Modi said.

READ | In Pics: PM Modi unveils 216-foot-tall Statue of Equality in Hyderabad
READ | Hyderabad: Child seeks PM Modi’s blessings during 'Statue of Equality' inauguration; Watch
Tags: Statue of Equality, TRS, BJP
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND