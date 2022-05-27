TRS Demands Telangana BJP Chief's Ouster From Lok Sabha Over 'dig All Mosques' Challenge

Coming down heavily on Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar over his statement on the mosque-temple row, TRS demanded his ouster from Lok Sabha. On Thursday, TRS spokesperson Krishank Manne condemned Kumar for indicating that the BJP plans to alter the character of mosques upon coming to power. Calling upon the JP Nadda-led party to tender an apology, Manne dared the Centre to focus on demolishing the bridge being constructed by China on the Pangong Lake instead of trying to demolish mosques.

TRS leader Krishank Manne remarked, "BJP state president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay's remarks against the Urdu language stating that if BJP comes into power in Telangana, Urdu will be banned is absolutely against the Constitution of India because Urdu is placed in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India. Bandi Sanjay is just trying to provoke sentiments and is against the Constitution of India. Simultaneously, he also stated that BJP will demolish all mosques in Telangana. Such a challenge was given by BJP MP."

"He has no right to continue as a parliamentarian and should be thrown out of the Parliament. We demand BJP apologise for breaching the law and order and peace of Telangana for mere politics. If BJP and its MPs have any guts, rather than demolishing mosques in the country, they should demolish the bridge which is being constructed on Pangong by China," he added.

'Challenge to AIMIM president'

Addressing a massive 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' in Karimnagar on Wednesday night, Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. Even as Owaisi has affirmed that no existing mosque can be turned into a temple in the context of the Gyanvapi row, Kumar claimed that several temples were demolished in Telangana by Muslim rulers in the past and mosques were built in their place. In an open challenge to Owaisi, he called for excavation at all mosques in the states and asserted that Hindus will take over them if religious symbols are unearthed.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar remarked, “I hereby throw a challenge to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi. Let us dig up all the mosques in Telangana. If skeletons are found, we shall leave the mosques to them. But if Shiv Lingams are found, we will take over them. Is he ready?"

Promising that BJP will usher in Ram Rajya in Telangana if it comes to power, the Karimnagar MP added, “If the BJP comes to power, we shall abolish all the Madrasas, do away with the reservations being given to minorities and provide additional quota for SCs, STs, OBCs and EBCs. We shall also permanently remove Urdu as the second official language."