TRS Escalates Attack On Cong; Challenges Rahul Gandhi For Drug Test Post Nightclub Video

Escalating its attack on Congress ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Telangana, TRS challenged the Wayanad Lok Sabha MP to take the 'White Challenge'. Originally proposed by Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy in September 2021, the idea entailed politicians and celebrities voluntarily undergoing a drug test which would go a long way in spreading awareness about the drug menace in the country. On Thursday, banners were put up in parts of Hyderabad daring Gandhi to accept this challenge. They also featured pictures of him having visited a nightclub in Kathmandu this week.

Speaking to the media about this, TRS spokesperson Krishank Manne said, "As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is visiting Telangana, we would remind him of the 'white challenge' call given by Telangana PCC president Revanth Reddy. A white challenge for a drug test to different political party leaders. Our Minister KT Rama Rao is ready to take up this challenge and has asked Rahul Gandhi to take part in the white challenge and give samples for the drug test."

Lashing out at the opposition, he alleged, "Both Rahul Gandhi and JP Nadda visiting Telangana are just political tourists. Because Rahul Gandhi comes only when there are elections. The last time, he visited Telangana only when there was an election."

TRS takes on Rahul Gandhi

It is worth noting that 12 out of 18 Congress MLAs in Telangana have joined TRS in the last 4 years, thereby deepening the fissures between the two parties. At present, Congress has 6 MLAs in the 120-member Telangana Assembly. In order to rejuvenate the party's cadre ahead of the Assembly polls due next year, Rahul Gandhi will embark on a two-day visit to the state commencing May 6. While he will address a rally in Warangal on the same day, he has been denied permission to interact with students of the Osmania University on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and MLC K Kavitha claimed that Gandhi had never raised the paddy procurement issue in Lok Sabha. She opined, "When the paddy issue was going on, we had requested Rahul Gandhi to raise this in Parliament considering he is an MP. We requested him to support the farmers of Telangana. He didn't talk about Telangana in the Parliament. Now, he is planning to hold a Rythu Sangarshana Sabha in Warangal. This is just politics. There is a big crisis in his own party and he is coming here to clear his position".