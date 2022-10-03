TRS General Body Meeting On Oct 5; KCR Likely To Announce Details Of His National Foray

TRS party's General Body meeting will be held on Dussehra, October 5 at Telangana Bhavan here, an official release from K Chandrashekar Rao's office said on Monday.

Though the release did not mention about the agenda, it is expected that the TRS president Rao, popularly known as KCR, may reveal the details of his approach towards national politics and will discuss it with the rank and file of his party.

"The Chief Minister reiterated that, as announced earlier, the party general meeting will be held at 11 AM on October 5 in Telangana Bhavan. Leaders are requested to attend the meeting within the specified time," it said.

KCR said that the notification for by-election to Munugodu Assembly constituency will not affect the general body meeting organised on Dussehra and the members need not to get confused.

The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the schedule for by-poll for Munugode Assembly seat which fell vacant after the sitting Congress legislator tendered his resignation as MLA.

The particulars of the plan are being worked out and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) could be renamed. The rebranded outfit may not be declared a national party immediately, sources had earlier indicated.

The party would highlight the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana like 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers and 'Dalit Bandhu' (Rs 10 lakh grant to every Dalit household to start any business or trade) and question as to why such measures are not being implemented in the country, they said.

