'TRS Government Anti-SC' Claims TPCC Leader, Derides KCR's 'Dalit Bandhu' Scheme

On Monday, August 3, Mallu Ravi, Senior Vice President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. While Congress has always worked for the empowerment of SC and ST communities.

Addressing the media, Ravi stated, "TRS-led Telangana government is working against the development of SC and ST. It is complete anti- SC and ST. The Congress party during the UPA rule have worked for the empowerment of the SC and ST community in the country. The allotted lands to the SC and ST community of the state during the UPA regime for their development are now being taken away from them by the current TRS government."

He informed that the Congress Party will initiate the 'Dalita Girija Atmagurava Dhindora' campaign from Indervelly village in Adilabad district of Telangana from August 9 and will last till September 17.

In addition, Ravi said, "The Congress party has taken up the 'Quit India Movement' before the Independence, on the same day this campaign will also be initiated against the TRS rule in Telangana. This campaign will make aware people of the anti-Dalit activities of the TRS government in the state of Telangana".

Congress party stands with SC and ST communities

Ravi said the Congress party had initiated the reservation for SC and ST communities in various fields including employment, education, and political system to empowerment the SC and ST.

He added, "Promises were made by the TRS government during the 2014 elections of giving 3 acres of land to the Dalits and constructing double bedroom flats for the Dalit beneficiaries in the state have not been fulfilled yet. Even after announcing Rs 65,000 crores for the development of Dalits, the Telangana government has not spent a single penny from it".

Speaking on Padi Kaushil Reddy leaving Congress to join TRS, Ravi said, "While being in Congress Party, Kaushik Reddy spoke against Etela Rajender as dictated by the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. It was all pre-planned. The name of Kaushik Reddy has been enlisted for MLC by setting aside all those who have fought for the Telangana state,"

Ravi appealed to the TRS leaders who took an active part in the Telangana Agitation to come and join the Congress Party.

He further said that the increased employment rate in Telangana has pushed youngsters to commit suicide and the Chief Minister did not address this issue in the recently held Cabinet meeting.

'Telangana Dalit Bandhu' Scheme

Earlier, the TRS-led government had announced the 'Telangana Dalitha Bandhu' scheme which will be implemented all over the state with Rs 1200 crore expenditure to empower Dalit communities.

Telangana CM had said that the government had already announced the implementation of the Dalita Bandhu scheme on a pilot basis in the Huzurabad Assembly Constituency.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: FACEBOOK/PTI)