TRS Hits Backs At Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks On KCR; 'Congress Is Submerged In Corruption'

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while taking a dig at Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the state is ruled by a 'king'.

Following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Telangana, a political faceoff erupted between the grand old party and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi over his scathing remarks on the TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao stated that the Congress party's actual name should be "scamgress".

Alleging that the Congress leaders are involved in all kinds of scams, he furthered his tirade, saying, "You (Congress leaders) have done A to Z scams. Starting from Augusta which flies in the sky, Spectrum to coal underground.  A to Z, A for Adarsh, B for Bofors, C for Common Wealth, and if we go in there are A to Z scams. Congress party is submerged in corruption."

Slamming Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the TRS rule, the IT & Industries Minister also asked the Wayanad MP to mind his work before passing such comments on the Chief Minister. Furthermore, ridiculing the Congress leader for his statements that there will be no pact between the TRS and Congress in the forthcoming Assembly elections, he asserted, "Is there any political party in India which wants to have an alliance with the Congress?”

Rahul Gandhi hits out at Telangana CM

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while taking a dig at Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, said that the state is not ruled by a Chief Minister, but a "Raja". He also added that the assembly elections in the state next year will be a direct fight between the Congress and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Rahul Gandhi, who was addressing the Raithu Sangharshana Sabha in Warangal, Telangana, went on to sound the party's poll bugle and also asserted that his party will not strike any deal with the TRS. “Congress leaders and workers must note that our party will never end up in a deal with a person who has deceived Telangana; stolen thousands and crores of money from the state,” he said.

Further, in what can be said to be an apparent swipe at the CM KCR, the Wayanad MP also stated that while the dream of Telangana's progress remained unfulfilled, only one family had "benefitted immensely" after the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

Also hitting out at the BJP, he alleged that no actions are being taken by the Telangana chief minister despite multiple allegations of corruption against his government. 

