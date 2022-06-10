TRS' Kavitha Criticises Centre On Women-empowerment Schemes; 'Should Stop Doing PR'

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and Member of Legislative Council, K Kavitha has alleged that the PM Modi-led NDA government at the Centre are hiding the real truth of women empowerment in the nation behind publicity. The TRS leader went on to ask the central government to stop using women for public relations. Citing price rise, the TRS leader also alleged that the government has failed since the prices have directly affected the middle-class women in the country.

K Kavitha lashed out at the BJP and said, "PM and entire BJP government should for once out of sheer respect for women stop their PR against women's empowerment, when they continue to hide the truth behind extravagant publicity." She further added, "When the Government of India and its ministers speak about women's empowerment, they must also address their utter failure with controlling the price rise which directly affects lower-middle-class women."

TRS leader slams BJP's claim about women's empowerment

The comments from the TRS leader come in the wake of the BJP's completion of eight years in power and the saffron party's claims of improving the situation of women in the country through schemes like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and others. Celebrating eight years of PM Modi's govt in power, MyGovIndia had stated on Twitter, "The government has furthered the spirit of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and tried to create a discrimination-free and opportunity-filled environment for the girls." MyGovIndia further tweeted, "A big shift in empowering women through reforms has resulted in giving them wings to fly to newer heights."

It is important to mention here that the Twitter posts were retweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. The government also shared their achievements highlighting its flagship programmes as the BJP-led NDA government completed eight years in power on May 30.

Slamming the claims of the BJP government, the TRS leader stated that the government should apologise for allegedly slashing the salary of Anganwadi workers by 50%. Counting the achievements of Anganwadi workers, the TRS leader said, "Anganwadi sisters have shielded the villages from COVID waves and have been working hard to increase nutrition levels of mother and child."

Image: ANI