TRS Leader Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Telangana's Mahabubabad

In a shocking development, a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight in the Mahabubabad district of Telangana, as per police. The TRS leader has been identified as 32-year-old Banoth Ravi and was reportedly attacked by unidentified men with an axe. The incident took place when Ravi was returning home from his workplace on April 21.

"A TRS leader was hacked to death in broad daylight in Mahabubabad district," Mahabubabad Police SP Sharath Chandra told news agency ANI, and identified the deceased as the councillor for Ward 8.

Police identify two people involved in TRS leader's murder

The TRS leader was stopped by a few people who attacked him with an axe. Mahabubabad Police have identified two persons who were involved in the matter. It is suspected that there were some business transactions between the accused and the deceased victim. A case will be registered and a search operation has been launched to nab the two accused of murdering TRS leader Banoth Ravi, police further said.

Sources have informed that Ravi was near his friend's residence when four assailants driving a tractor, allegedly stopped his way and hurled abuses at him. Following this, the bunch resorted to violence and attacked Ravi with an axe. It was only after a while that locals shifted the profusely bleeding TRS leader to a district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

