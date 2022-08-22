Last Updated:

TRS Leader K Kavitha To File Defamation Suit On BJP Netas For Linking Her To Liquor Scam

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha threatened the Bharatiya Janata Party with a defamation suit on Monday.

Liquor scam

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter & TRS MLC K Kavitha has threatened the Bharatiya Janata Party with a defamation suit on Monday. As per sources, Kavitha said that she will sue BJP's Parvesh Varma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa for linking her to the Delhi Excise Policy scam 2021-2022, which she claimed was to malign her family's reputation owing to KCR's criticism of the Union government's policies.

"We are a family of fighters. We fought for Telangana, we were on the streets. We were with the people. We never go back in a fight. Today, if you want to put us down by throwing us some baseless allegations against us, they are going to remain baseless. Nothing is going to come out of it," the TRS leader said speaking to the media earlier, warning BJP that it is 'messing with the wrong people'. 

A high-voltage drama was witnessed outside the MLC's residence, as BJP and TRS workers clashed. BJP workers had staged a protest after allegations levelled by its leaders. The protest faced resistance from the TRS workers, who were defending their leader.

What had the BJP workers said

A day earlier, BJP Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma alleged that a TRS leader acted as an intermediary between the liquor mafia and the AAP government. He was quoted as saying by PTI, “Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at a hotel. KCR’s family members got same the policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal". As of now, 15 persons including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have been named as the accused in the liquor scam case, which has been accompanied by non-stop political back-and-forth between the BJP and AAP.

