TRS Leader Ramachandru Tejavath Quits Party; Says Many Decisions Were 'disappointing'

In a big jolt to CM K Chandrashekar Rao- led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), former special representative of the state in Delhi and party member, Ramachandru Tejavath resigned from the primary membership of TRS on Friday.

The retired IAS officer Ramachandru Tejavath wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo KCR on Friday saying that several decisions of the state government and the party has caused "disturbances" to him, leading him to make a decision on quitting the party.

"As Special Representative of Telangana in New Delhi, I say I did my best. I have my contribution in getting clearances for all irrigation projects including Kaleswaram, SRSP storm water drainage project, 151 KM Secunderabad-Karimnagar railway line, 3100 km of NH projects, AIIMS centre, Bhadradri Power Project etc. You and your cabinet colleagues are aware of these. Inspite of my contributions and ability and commitments to do much more, my services were not utilised by the TRS Party and the Government (sic)," Ramachandru Tejavath said in his letter to CM KCR.

'You could have taken apolitical decision & supported Droupadi Murmu': Tejavath writes to KCR

Noting the decision of the TRS party not to support the NDA's then-presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, Tejavath said that it disappointed him. "Several important decisions of the Government and our Party in the recent past have caused little disturbances to me. Particularly the decision of the TRS Party not to support the Candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the post of President of India has disappointed me. A towering personality like you could have taken apolitical decision and supported her candidature," Tejavath said.

Adding further, he said that he has decided to part away with KCR's TRS and also resign from the primary membership of the party. "I decided to part company with the TRS Party and resign from the Primary Membership of the TRS party," the retired IAS officer said.

It is pertinent to mention that TRS supported the Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha who suffered a major loss against now President-elect Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election. Droupadi Murmu secured about 64 per cent of the vote share in the presidential election whereas the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha only got 36 per cent.

Image: Twitter/TelanganaCMO/RamachandruIAS