TRS Leader's Son, Aide Arrested For Raping 20-year-old Girl In Telangana

TRS leader's son along with one other culprit have been arrested in a gang-rape case in the Suryapet district of Telangana. The accused identified as Shaik Ghouse, son of TRS Councillor and the co-accused identified as Sai Ram have been taken into custody, where a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC. The accused are currently being sent to judicial remand.

According to the police, a 20-year old girl was abducted in an auto-rickshaw and taken to an isolated location, where the accused drugged her and raped her on April 17. After the girl gained consciousness, she informed the incident to her mother who approached the Kodad police station and lodged a complaint.

After the case was registered, the victim was sent for medical examination and later shifted to a hospital for treatment.

It was learnt that police have apprehended the accused who is the ward councillor Pasha’s son Mohd Ghouse Pasha and his friend Sai Ram Reddy who are currently being quizzed by the police.

The police have seized the mobile phones of the accused and verified call data as part of the investigation.

TRS leader arrested for raping minor

In early March, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and vice chairman of Nirmal municipality Sheik Shajid Khan was arrested by the Nirmal police for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl. Furthermore, two others identified as Yellati Annapurna, who facilitated Shajid Khan’s meeting with the victim, and his car driver Jaffar Khan were also arrested.

The accused had been absconding since the police booked a case against him under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident came to light when the parents of the victim registered a complaint with the police. a car and three cell phones from the arrested persons were seized by the police. The court later remanded them to judicial custody.

(Image: ANI)