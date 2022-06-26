Last Updated:

TRS Leaders To Attend Yashwant Sinha's Nomination Programme On June 27

TRS' working president and Minister KT Rama Rao will be attending the nomination programme of the Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Presidential elections

Image: PTI


Telangana Rashtra Samithi's working president and Minister KT Rama Rao will be attending the nomination programme of the Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday, TRS sources have said.

Rama Rao has already left for the national capital for the purpose, the sources said on Sunday.

Along with Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (also known as KCR), some of the TRS MPs would also attend the programme.

The sources said though KCR did not physically participate in the Opposition parties meet on deciding their common candidate for the presidential elections, the Telangana's ruling party decided to support Sinha's candidature. 

