TRS Levels Poaching Charge Against BJP In Telangana; Police Raids Farmhouse

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Ravindra on Wednesday said that three people allegedly tried to poach Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs. Stephen said that the conspiracy was busted after they received information from TRS MLAs.

"We got to know that in Aziznagar near Moinabad at a farmhouse a meeting was taking place. This information was first given to us by the TRS MLAs that they were been lured by money, subcontracts and posts," police said.

Based on the information, the police conducted a raid at the farmhouse. "Ramchandra Bharati along with Simhayajulu, a swamy from Tirupati and Nanda Kumar were seen dealing with them (TRS leader)," Stephen said.

This development comes ahead of the Munugode bypolls which is expected to be a triangular contest between TRS, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

TRS levels poaching charges on BJP

TRS leader Krishank Manne alleged that BJP tried to topple KCR's government as it did in "Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka". He also stated that TRS MLAs are not for sale.

"BJP is known for toppling state governments across India with Shiv Sena's government in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. They were always threatening to do the same with KCR's government in Telangana but one thing is clear today - KCR's MLAs are not for sale. Using Swamiji and many other political brokers, the BJP leaders were caught red-handed today pressurising MLAs of TRS to shift sides to BJP offering contracts worth RS 100 crores just before the Munugoda bypolls. Today police have caught them red-handed," Manne said in a video message.