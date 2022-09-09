TRS Man Who Breached CM Himanta's Security & Grabbed His Mic Brazens It Out, Warns BJP

Hours after Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma's Ganeshotsav rally in Hyderabad was obstructed, Republic Media Network unveiled the identity of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader who climbed onto the stage and dismantled the Chief Minister's microphone on Friday. The TRS leader has been identified as Nandu Vyas.

After the incident, Vyas was taken to the Abid Road Police Station, but was later let go. Coming out of the police station, the TRS leader warned the BJP, saying, "During the rally, the Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma instead of talking about what he came for, whether he came for the election campaign or not, started unnecessarily bashing our Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao. I could not tolerate it, and therefore went up the stage, and requested him to leave."

He further said, "If in the future, any of your leaders come and talk ill about our CM, we will not tolerate it, and give a befitting reply to him/ her."

TRS says 'No need of making it so big'

Ravula Sridhar Reddy of the TRS spoke to Republic Media Network on the incident and said, "The Telangana government made all security arrangements for Ganesha procession. Anybody can come to Telangana, but when here, you need to speak about what you have come for. Himanta Biswa Sarma should have spoken about Ganesha, and not politicised the event. Despite this, if any breach of security has happened, the police will look into it. There's no need of making it so big."

Pertinently, the Assam Chief Minister has Z+ CRPF security. CRPF is to seek a report from Telangana Home Secretary. It is alleged that outer circle security, which was the responsibility of the state, was not provided. Further, Assam Home Secretary is to also seek a report from its Telangana counterpart on the level of security not being provided to the Assam CM despite prior intimation.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika called the incident 'shameful'. Claiming that it was a serious breach of security, he further said, "There is no law and order in Telangana, people are not supporting TRS." Diganta Kalita, BJP legislator said, "This is a condemnable incident, TRS government is responsible for the security breach."

Image: Republic World, ANI