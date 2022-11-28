TRS Minister stokes controversy, Says 'No I-T Raids If KCR Comes To Power In 2024'

The Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (now Bharat Rashtriya Samithi) Minister Malla Reddy has stoked a fresh controversy by saying that if the TRS government will be formed at the Centre in 2024, I-T raids will not be carried out on anyone. Notably, this remark from Reddy comes amid an I-T investigation against him.

Addressing the inauguration event of a water plant in Bahilampur in Mulug Mandal in Medal district, the Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy said, "To pressurise me around 500-600 police and CRPF were kept. 65 teams of I-T raided me. I am not afraid. In 2024, CM KCR will form the government at the centre without fail. According to the people’s convenience, income tax relaxation will be given in the whole country and no raids will be carried out. People can earn as much as they can. According to their convenience, they can pay taxes voluntarily. CM KCR will bring his rules (reforms) and I am promising you this."

#BREAKING | TRS Minister Malla Reddy stokes a controversy; says 'no I-T raids if KCR comes to power in 2024.' This is amid the I-T investigation against him. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/tfKpyUcjsE — Republic (@republic) November 28, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that CM KCR's Minister is under the lens of the I-T department which has already sent a notice to Malla Reddy to appear at its office today.

TRS Minister stokes controversy

Recently, the I-T sleuths conducted searches at the residences of Malla Reddy and his family members. According to the Minister, the I-T department raided 65 locations related to him and conducted raids on his family members as well as the educational institution owned by him and his staff.

During the raids, it was alleged Reddy forcefully snatched a laptop, mobile phone and evidence from I-T Officers in Hyderabad. However, on the other hand, the Minister alleged that the CRPF personnel who accompanied the I-T officials thrashed his son. Cases were registered on November 24 by police in Hyderabad against Malla Reddy for allegedly obstructing the duties of income tax officials during the searches carried out by them and also against an I-T official following a complaint by the Minister’s son.