TRS MLA Lashes Out At Telangana Governor Soundararajan For Organising 'Mahila Durbar'

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA T Jeevan Reddy lashed out at Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for conducting a Janta Darbar by hosting women from all walks of life at the Governor's house, terming it as political darbar. Reddy said he was outraged at the event of the Governor holding a Janta Darbar and termed it as undemocratic. "Soundararajan is bringing here a tradition that is nowhere in the country," he said.

Governor Soundararajan had earlier invited women from across sections of society to hear and solve their grievances.

While slamming the Governor, Reddy also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is not a Prajadarbar but a political darbar. The Prime Minister says something and is doing something else about the Governor's system. PM Modi, when he was the Gujarat CM said that people who have nothing to do with politics should be appointed as Governors to the states. But what is being done here is completely opposite to what he said," the TRS MLA said.

Telangana Governor convenes Mahila Darbar

With the objective of giving an audience to the women from across different strata of the society, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan invited them to the Governor's house. After completing the interaction and listening to their complaints, she instructed the officials to take appropriate action and also inform the participants concerned about the action initiated by the relevant state department.

In a tweet, she shared, "Held #MahilaDarbar at Raj Bhavan #Hyderabad to hear the unheard voices. From different walks of life women represented their grievances, instructed officials to study them indepth for necessary redressal soon & later follow up report on action taken & feedback to concern women. (sic)"

Held #MahilaDarbar at Raj Bhavan #Hyderabad to hear the unheard voices.

From different walks of life women represented their grievances, instructed officials to study them indepth for necessary redressal soon & later follow up report on action taken & feedback to concern women. pic.twitter.com/MiZ75SuQsX — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) June 10, 2022

'Yes, Raj Bhavan can do this'

Later talking to the media, she defended the Mahila Darbar congregation and said as quoted by PTI, "Some people are saying whether Raj Bhavan is crossing the limits and questioning whether Raj Bhavan can do this (holding Mahila Darbar). Yes...Raj Bhavan can do this," and added that every public office is for the people, which can be used to convey their message back to the government after meeting them in person.

(Image: @drtamilisaiguv/Twitter/ANI)