TRS MLA's Son Booked For Abetting Family's Suicide After Victim's Video Goes Viral

In a massive development, Telangana MLA and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader Vanama Venkateshwara Rao's son has been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of an entire family. In a video that went viral on Thursday, the victim, one Ramakrishna, before committing suicide with his family, accused the TRS MP's son - V Raghavender Rao - of abusing and torturing him by forcing him to "send his wife to him (Raghavender Rao) to fulfil his sexual desires." Police have booked the politician's son under various sections of the IPC and have deployed eight teams to nab the accused who is currently on the run.

The victim, Ramakrishna, along with three of his family members committed suicide by setting themselves ablaze. As per reports the incident had occurred on January 3 but came to light on Thursday after the video shocked the internet.

TRS leader’s son booked, efforts on to nab accused

The TRS MLA’s son has been booked on charges of abetting the suicide of four members of a family, police said on Thursday after the video of the deceased went viral. Raghavender Rao has been booked under Sections 302, 306 & 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sunil Dutt, SP, Kothagudem, informed that “Ramakrishna in a video alleged that he was asked by MLAs son to send his wife to him. Later, he brought petrol poured on his family and lit them on fire and he then committed suicide. Immediately after receiving information, a case was registered U/s 302, 306 & 307 IPC and police took up the investigation.”

MLA's son 'ordered me to bring my wife to Hyderabad': Suicide victim

In the explosive video, Ramakrishna had claimed that V Raghavendra Rao had asked him to send his wife to Hyderabad if he wanted to be relieved of the issues being faced by him. He further alleged that the TRS MLA's son threatened Ramakrishna saying that he will not get a single penny from his own assets until he brings his wife to Rao.

The deceased can be heard saying in Telugu in the video, “Vanama Raghavender Rao (TRS leader & son of TRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao) told me which no husband wanted to hear. He ordered me to bring my wife to Hyderabad leaving my kids behind if I wanted to solve my problems. Till then your problem will exist and no one can help you. Whenever you bring your wife to Hyderabad then your problems will get solved or else you’ll not get a single rupee from the assets you have. (sic)”

(Image: Republic)