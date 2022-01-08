TRS MLA's Son Vanama Raghavender Rao Arrested In Abetment To Suicide Of 4 People

After a massive manhunt, Telangana police have arrested TRS Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao’s son Vanama Raghavendra Rao on Friday in connection to the abetment to suicide case. He was arrested by the police at Chintalapudi village in Andhra Pradesh and brought to Kothagudem district in Telangana. The TRS leader has been thrown out of the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led (KCR) party amid accusations.

TRS MLA's son arrested

Abetment to suicide case

Rao, son of Kothagudem MLA and TRS leader Vanama Venkateswara Rao, was booked after four members of a family died by suicide. As per Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt, one of the victims - Ramakrishna - alleged that the MLA's son had indirectly demanded sexual favours from his wife. The deceased Ramakrishna has even recorded a video where he blamed Vanama Raghavender Rao for his suicide. He set his wife and children on fire before setting himself ablaze.

In a video that went viral on Thursday, the victim, one Ramakrishna, before committing suicide with his family, accused the TRS MP's son - V Raghavender Rao - of abusing and torturing him by forcing him to "send his wife to him (Raghavender Rao) to fulfil his sexual desires."

The deceased can be heard saying in Telugu in the video, “Vanama Raghavender Rao (TRS leader & son of TRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao) told me which no husband wanted to hear. He ordered me to bring my wife to Hyderabad leaving my kids behind if I wanted to solve my problems. Till then your problem will exist and no one can help you. Whenever you bring your wife to Hyderabad then your problems will get solved or else you’ll not get a single rupee from the assets you have.”

Meanwhile, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the ruling MC KCR saying, "KCR, a family was ruined by your party MLA's son. But why have you not taken action? Immediate action should be taken against Vanama Raghava. Vanama Raghava should be given public punishment".

"The police have filed a case against Vanama Raghavender Rao under sections 302, 306 & 307 IPC. 8 teams constituted to nab him," said Sunil Dutt, SP Kothagudem.