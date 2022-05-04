TRS MLC K Kavitha Hits Out At BJP MP D Arvind On Turmeric Board; 'fulfil Your Promise'

TRS MLC and former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha slammed the BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri over his promises made on bringing the turmeric board in Nizambad district. Kavitha remarked that Arvind had failed to persuade the union government to establish a Turmeric board in the district.

Kavitha asked BJP and Nizamabad MP the reason for depriving the farmers and people of Nizamabad of their basic dues. She further accused, the MP of making tall claims of Rs 100 crore allocation, while every farmer made only Rs 200 of the turmeric board under his regime.

While addressing the media, Kavitha reminded MP Arvind Dharmapuri and the BJP of their tall yet false promises to the people of Nizamabad in order to just win an elections and lose the faith of people while, fiddling with their hopes and needs. She sought justice and transparency for the turmeric farmers of Nizamabad, Telangana and asked the BJP to be accountable for their actions that the people of Nizamabad would seek an explanation for.

Kavitha stated that she didn’t speak on the subject for the last three years because she wanted to respect the mandate delivered by the people of Nizamabad and give the current MP “time” to do something regarding his promises to the farmers of the district. She also cited an RTI reply on the budget allocated with respect to turmeric-producing farmers.

“Mr Arvind, in the last three years could only get our farmers an allocation of Rs 1.92 crore for close to 1 lakh turmeric producing farmers. If you divide it between all of them, it boils down to less than Rs 200. All he did was deceive farmers by distributing a bond paper,” she added.

For the year 2020-21, a sum of Rs 1,18,71,000 was allocated out of which Rs 75 lakhs was assistance towards boilers and Rs 43.71 lakhs is for the assistance towards turmeric polishers. Similarly, for 2021-22, a total of Rs 74.81 lakhs was allocated, and Rs 39.73 lakhs went towards assistance for boilers, Rs 6.58 lakhs for turmeric polishers, and Rs 15 lakhs as assistance towards Silpaulin sheets, Rs 10 lakhs towards assistance for Spices Producers group in the identified cluster and Rs 3.50 lakhs for setting up basic quality testing equipment, the RTI reply shared by Kavitha.

'Time has come now for Mr. Arvind to deliver': TRS MLC K Kavitha

"If he failed to keep both commitments, he had said that he would resign as a member of Parliament and join the farmers’ and people’s movement," Kavitha said.

In March 2019, Arvind Dharampuri made a vow in writing and even signed it on a non-judicial (bond) stamp paper, that he would get a turmeric board. In the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, his team printed copies of the promise and distributed them in turmeric-growing areas.

The regional centre of the spices board was set up by the union government on February 14, 2020, but this did not satisfy the farming community, who had stated that nothing less than a full-fledged board is acceptable to them and the rallying cry for it continued. Kavitha said that the office of the regional spice board office has nothing but a few Nilkamal chairs and two people managing it. According to the RTI reply, the office conducted eight meetings in the period of 2020-21 via video conferences.

“Time has come now for Mr. Arvind to deliver on his bond paper promise. He should go around on his knees in Delhi around the offices of his masters if he really has the interest to serve the people of Telangana,” Kavitha remarked.