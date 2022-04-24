TRS Partners With I-PAC For Telangana Polls Amid Suspense On Prashant Kishor Joining Cong

To lead its poll campaign for the 2023 state elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) partnered with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) on Sunday. The deal of partnership was cracked after Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao's multiple meetings with Prashant Kishor, former I-PAC leader, and poll strategist as he reached Hyderabad on Saturday morning.

The deal comes at a time when suspense remains over Kishor joining Congress - the key opposition of TRS in Telangana. Based on Kishor's association with parties that are in direct competition with Congress, such as TRS in Telangana, YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, a section of Congress veterans have been wary of any association with the poll strategist.

Earlier in the day, addressing a press briefing, Telangana's Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao had mocked the Congress, calling it the biggest strength of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The gran-old party has miserably failed in the country," the TRS leader had said.

Kishor to join Congress?

Kishor presented 'a detailed blueprint' for the 2024 polls to party president Sonia Gandhi. An eight-member committee, set up by Sonia Gandhi, then submitted its report by way of recommendation. The committee comprises Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Jairam Ramesh, and Mukul Wasnik. “Most of the suggestions from Prashant Kishor have been found to be practical and useful,” one of the committee members told ANI", one of the members of the committee told ANI.

Sources also talked about Kishor joining the party. "As far as Prashant Kishor’s role is concerned, Gandhi will take the final call on it," the member said, adding that different people had different views on the poll strategist joining the party owing to his links with I-PAC. "He is neither formally part of I-PAC nor does he hold any position in the organization. Yet, they don’t function without him," he said.

In the last few days, a series of meetings have taken place at the Congress president's 10 Janpath residence in the presence of Kishor.