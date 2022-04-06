TRS Seeks Action On AIMIM Leader Who Threatened Cops; BJP Responds With KTR's Old Tweet

Shortly after Telangana Minister, KT Rama Rao (KTR) demanded stern action against the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Corporator for threatening on-duty police officers, TRS spokesperson and Telangana Mineral Development Corporation chairman Manne Krishank has also condemned the behaviour of the AIMIM Corporator and said that the Telangana government does not allow any kind of "lawlessness" in the state.

Speaking exclusively to Republic on the same, the TRS leader, while noting that Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has already responded to the incident said that no Corporator or person can stop a government official from doing his duty.

"Here, the police department was discharging its duty and it was not right on the part of the Corporator to obstruct their work. This is why Minister KTR has responded calling it a nuisance as it won't be tolerated no matter whichever political party he comes from."

He has been booked under Sections 353 and 506 of IPC. The incident which took place on Tuesday night has landed AIMIM Corporator Mohammed Gouseuddin into trouble after he was seen exchanging heated words with cops on duty as they were trying to close shops running past midnight.

Reacting to the same, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao shared the video and demanded 'stern' actions against the offender.

BJP hits out at Telangana government

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a direct criticism on the ruling TRS government over the incident. Sharing the video of the AIMIM Corporator allegedly threatening the police officers, BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya referred to KT Rama Rao's earlier tweet of 'pack your bags and move to Hyderabad' and added that the AIMIM Corporator has shown what it is actually happening in Telangana.

Soon after the privileged dynast sanctimoniously preached that businesses must pack bags and move to Hyderabad, AIMIM Corporator stripped the veneer off TRS’s face, and reminded them that even police is not safe in Telangana...

TRS must first manage the monster in their backyard. pic.twitter.com/yevudu5ZUI — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 6, 2022

Notably, KTR was previously was seen taking a dig at the Karnataka government over the issues concerning the hijab row, ban on Muslim traders, and now on the use of loudspeakers. In a response to a startup company's tweet, the Telangana Minister had asked him to come to Hyderabad for betterment.

Image: Twitter/@AmitMalviya