TRS Seeks Apology From Himanta Sarma For Remarks On KCR; 'No Security Breach Happened'

'There has been no security breach,' said Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after one of its workers climbed up the stage and confronted Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during a Ganeshotsav rally in Hyderabad on Friday. In a video message, TRS national spokesperson Krishank Manne claimed that Sarma had made 'political and provocative' statements that had 'hurt the sentiments' of the people of Telangana.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma was on the stage, erected by the government of Telangana, and the whole day was abusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. On this particular day when the people of Telangana are busy celebrating the Ganeshotsav, the BJP is doing politics and Himanta Biswa Sarma made such statements. It has been condemned by people, and one of them, who happened to be KCR Ji's supporters did not like it, and that is why reacted. We demand Himanta Biswa Sarma to apologise to KCR Ji and the people of Telangana," Manne can be heard saying in the video.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'security breach'

In the visuals accessed, a worker from TRS, identified as Nandu Vyas, tried confronting Himanta Biswa Sarma on stage. The TRS worker was also seen dismantling the microphone before he was taken away by the security officials deployed. Later, he was taken to the Abid Road Police Station but was ultimately let off. Coming out of the police station, he warned the BJP, saying that if in the future any of the saffron party leaders make such statements, he/she would receive a 'befitting reply'.

Pertinently, the Assam Chief Minister has Z+ CRPF security. CRPF is expected to seek a report from Telangana Home Secretary. It is alleged that outer circle security, which was the responsibility of the state, was not provided. Further, Assam Home Secretary will also seek a report from its Telangana counterpart on the level of security not being provided to the Assam CM despite prior intimation.