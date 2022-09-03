TRS Hits Back At FM Sitharaman With PM Modi's Photo On LPG Cylinders Post Episode With DC

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioned a District Collector in Telangana over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture missing from a Public Distribution System (PDS) shop, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi hit back on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the social media convenor of TRS, shared a video of cooking gas cylinders being taken by a vendor. The gas cylinders had posters stuck on them, with a picture of PM Modi who was referred to as 'Modi Ji' and the price of LPG- 'Rs 1105'.

"You wanted pictures of Modi Ji, here it is," read the caption, along with which the video was uploaded. Sitharaman was tagged in the post. It was purportedly a jibe at the Finance Minister, for the rising prices of LPG in the last 8 years of rule of the PM Modi-led government.

Union Finance Minister questioning Telangana Collector draws ire of TRS

During an inspection of a PDS ration shop, Sitharaman had questioned District Collector, Jitesh Patil, as to why the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was missing. The Finance Minister publicly expressed her anger saying that the Centre is supplying free rice to the poor under the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojana and yet Prime Minister Modi's photos did not find a place in fair price shops of Telangana.

Thereafter, several Ministers of Telangana, including the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao had reacted. KTR, in a tweet, said that he was 'appalled by the conduct of the Union Finance Minister'. "These political histrionics on the street will only demoralise hardworking AIS officers My compliments to Jitesh V Patil, IAS on his dignified conduct, " the son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wrote.