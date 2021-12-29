Last Updated:

TRS, TMC, Congress & RJD Mock BJP Andhra Chief's 'cheap Liquor Offer'; Term It 'new Low'

Mocking BJP Andhra Pradesh's cavalier offer of cheap liquor, Andhra minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday, questioned of the offer was a national one or for states

Written By
Suchitra Karthikeyan
BJP

IMAGE: PTI/Twitter


Mocking BJP Andhra Pradesh's cavalier offer of cheap liquor, Andhra minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday, questioned of the offer was a national one or only in states where the saffron party was 'desperate'. KTR termed it a new low of BJP. Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju promised to provide liquor at Rs 70 if 1 crore citizens vote for BJP. 

KTR: 'New low of BJP'

Similarly, TMC MP Mahua Moitra lauded the election strategy tweeting, "What next? Side order of bovine kebabs?". Congress, on the other hand, slammed BJP terming them 'drunk on power' while giving false promises to people. RJD reminded all that BJP is Nitish Kumar's alliance partner in Bihar - which is a dry state.

READ | Inter-state gang selling adulterated liquor with fake labels busted, 12 arrested

On Tuesday, Verraju stirred a controversy by offering cheap liquor in exchange for votes in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing a massive 'Praja Agraha Sabha' in Vijayawada, Veerraju added that if the BJP was voted to power, they will try to provide liquor for just Rs 50, if feasible. Ex-Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP MP D Purandareswari were also present at the event.

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls for public shaming of those flouting liquor ban in the state

"Cast one crore votes to Bharatiya Janata Party, we will provide liquor for just Rs 70. If we have more revenue left, then, will provide liquor for just Rs 50", said Verraju. Invoking PM Modi, he urged Andhra citizens to wake up and rise against the corrupt, dynastic, anarchist govt in power. "Get ready to follow in the footsteps of those who are pushing the country towards development with the motto of self-sufficient India and shine a light on us and our future generations," he added.

He lamented, " So far one after the other, power has been tied to those who have only pushed you to darkness. YSRCP and TDP plunge people's lives into darkness, constantly exploiting them, using hooliganism, unnecessary debt, lack of development, anarchy, deceitful speech, demolishing temples, converting churches. Andhra needs double engine govt with BJP in centre and in the state".

His comments even as BJP-JDU ruled Bihar is stubbornly advocating for prohibition. On Monday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, called for public shaming of those flouting liquor ban in the state, while hardening his stance against relaxing the stringent prohibition law for those coming to the dry state from elsewhere. Kumar had recently said that he would rethink the prohibition law amid deaths to spurious liquor in the state.

READ | Telangana extends timings of bars, liquor shops for New Year's Eve amid Omicron scare
READ | BJP Andhra chief promises 'liquor at Rs 70' if voted to power: 'Cast 1 crore votes for us'
Tags: BJP, TMC, KTR
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND