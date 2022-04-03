TRS To Execute Five-pronged Action Plan To 'expose BJP Lies' Over Paddy Procurement

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao said on Saturday that the party will stage a five-pronged protest against the Centre's position on paddy procurement from Telangana.

"The TRS party has devised an action plan against the Centre and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders," he continued. Protests will be conducted at every Mandal headquarters throughout the state on April 4. TRS members will execute a 'Rasta roko' on the National Highways heading to Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, and Vijaywada on April 6. On April 7, tens of thousands of farmers will protest at district headquarters across the country, with the exception of Hyderabad. Every farmer in the state's 12,769 panchayats will hoist a black flag on April 8. TRS ministers and public figures will stage rallies on April 11 and party MPs will speak out against the government in Parliament.”

Rama Roy reveals Piyush Goyal’s inconsistent remarks

Rama Rao launched a stinging attack on the BJP at a press conference, revealing the inconsistent remarks of local BJP officials and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and declaring that the TRS would not rest until the Paddy issue was resolved.

"We will continue to expose the conflicting remarks," Rama Rao raged as he played audio of Union Minister Piyush Goyal declaring that they will not buy Telangana paddy.

He also played audio excerpts of State BJP chairman and MP Bandi Sanjay urging farmers to grow paddy and promising that the Center will buy every grain produced. Rama Rao also brought up the statements of Union Minister Kishan Reddy on the subject.

Why aren’t BJP leaders consistent with their words

During a press briefing at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, Rao claimed they had approached Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal multiple times last year for the procurement of paddy. He went on to say that under the Food Security Act, paddy should be acquired from the state. He also stated that the issue affected the livelihoods of millions of farmers.

"Because the centre wasn't buying paddy, farmers were advised to produce alternative crops, but now they've reversed their descision," he continued. He wondered what had happened to BJP leader Bandi Sanjay's promise to push the central government to buy the last grain of paddy.

"Why isn't the Centre buying in Punjab but not in Telangana?" he enquired further.

KTR has warned those who have disrespected Telangana's people to leave the state. “You say one nation one ration then why not one nation one procurement policy,” said KTR