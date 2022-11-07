'TRS' Win Is Not A Win': Bandi Sanjay's Big Remark After BJP Munugode Bypoll Loss

On Sunday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the high-octane Munugode bypoll by a margin of more than 10,000 votes. TRS leader Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy won the bypoll with a majority of 10,309 votes after 15 rounds of counting, while his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy received 86,697 votes.

After Munugode bypoll results, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said that the party respects the verdict of the people of Munugode. He further claimed that the Munugode bypoll is the Election Commissioner's win.

While addressing the media at the BJP state office, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay said that BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy fought this election like a hero and despite threats made by the ruling party, BJP workers worked unyieldingly.

“We will respect the verdict of the people of Munugode. BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy fought this election like a hero. No matter how many threats were made by the ruling party, BJP workers worked unyieldingly.”

'This win is not a win': Bandi Sanjay

Further, crying foul over Munugode bypoll results, Bandi Sanjay said that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi distributed money for winning the election.

“This win is not a win. Munugode bypoll is the election commissioner’s win. TRS distributed money, but it wasn’t found anywhere. BJP is the party that has the guts to stop TRS. BJP has its presence all over Telangana. We will work with more commitment with aim of development,” he further said.

'TRS threatened us': Rajagopal Reddy

BJP Munugode candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy further alleged that he was threatened by the ruling TRS government. “Despite these challenges we fought, TRS’ victory is fake, BJP was winning. We respect the verdict of Munugode public, but we don’t accept those who have got votes in a wrong manner.”

“State government used its power and threatened us and that's how TRS won in Munugode. Police officers are in KCR’s hands. We were threatened and were told that cases will be filed against us if we don’t change party,” Rajagopal Reddy claimed.

Bypoll results

On Sunday, BJP won in four out of seven assembly constituencies in six states, retaining the three seats it held while the TRS and RJD won one each.

Bypoll results: