Truck Hits BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's Car On Mumbai-Pune Expressway; None Hurt

A truck hit a car in which Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and his family members were traveling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police said

Press Trust Of India
Nitesh Rane's car hit by truck

A truck hit a car in which Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and his family members were traveling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police said on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the accident which took place on Monday evening at Urse toll plaza on the expressway, they said.

Rane, the MLA from Kankavli in Sindhudurg district, and his family members were on their way to Mumbai to offer prayers at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal.

When their car stopped in lane no. 3 at the toll plaza around 6.30 pm, a truck hit their vehicle from the back side. The car's rear portion was damaged, an official from Shirgaon police station said.

No one was injured, he said.

"We have booked the truck driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," the official said.

