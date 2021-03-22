Last Updated:

'True Face': Congress Up In Arms As BJP Assures CAA Implementation In Bengal Manifesto

Soon after Amit Shah released BJP's manifesto for West Bengal elections, Congress leaders slammed the party and said that it is now showing its true face.

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
PTI

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal elections, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday slammed the saffron party. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the senior Congress leader said that BJP manifesto has revealed its true face in the party's Bengal election manifesto. He further said that on the first day of its government in the state, the party will approve the implementation of the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

READ | BJP's West Bengal manifesto offers comprehensive vision for transforming state: PM Modi

West Bengal Elections: Congress attacks BJP

Stating that BJP's intent is to intimidate and put fears in the minds of millions of poor and law-abiding citizens, especially Muslims by threatening them with incarceration in detention camps, Chidambaram said that the people of Assam and Bengal must vote decisively to defeat the saffron party and its "poisonous agenda". 

READ | BJP's promise of Bengal tea worker wage hike false; it did not keep pledge in Assam: TU leader

Besides P Chidambaram, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also slammed the BJP manifesto. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader shared a snip of Amit Shah's address to Bengal on Sunday while released the manifesto for Bengal polls with a caption that read, "We challenge Sh. Amit Shah to say the same on #CAA implementation in Assam as he is saying in Bengal. BJP’s doublespeak & deception."

READ | Lottery Sambad Result 22.3.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Resul

Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sonar Bangla' manifesto

Earlier on Sunday, Shah released the saffron party's manifesto titled - 'Sonar Bangla Sonkolpo Patro' at Kolkata, days ahead of the Bengal polls. The manifesto promises focus on key areas like  - women, farmers, health, jobs, good governance, economic revival, housing, culture, tourism, development - promising a mix of state schemes and extension of Central schemes. The top promises of BJP are - 33% reservation for women on state govt jobs, PM-KISAN arrear of rs 18,000 for 75 lakh farmers, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, free education to women and implementing CAA. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

BJP's 'Sonar Bangla' manifesto key highlights:

Women:

  • Women to be given 33% reservation in state government jobs
  • Women to get free education from kg to pg
  • Free travel for women in public transports
  • 9 women police battalion and 3 women police reserve battalion
  • Widow pension to be increased to Rs 3000

Farmers

  • PM-Kisan arrears of Rs 18,000 for 75 lakh farmers
  • Farmers to get 10k money under centre govt
  • Rs 5,000 crore intervention fund to assure farmers' economic security.
  • Accidental insurance worth Rs 3 lakh for small farmers and fishermen
  • 8 hrs of free electricity

Health

  • Ayushman Bharat Yojna to be implemented
  • ASHA workers' basic pay to increase to Rs 6,000.
  • 3 AIIMS will be built
  • Rs 10,000 crores Kadambini Ganguly Health Infrastructure Fund
  • Eradicate malaria and dengue by 2025

Jobs

  • One job per family
  • Implementation of 7th pay commission for state govt employees
  • Common eligibility test for govt jobs to avoid corruption
  • Netaji BPOs will come up in every district in Bengal
  • Netaji Vocational vocational centres to skill 20 lakh youth
  • Economic revival & urban development
  • Pucca houses & toilets for every household
  • Free electricity upto 200 units
  • Rs 2 lakh crores for rural development under Gurudev Rural Advancement Mission (GRAM)
  • Set up 4 Mega food parks, 5 mega milk processing units, 2 leather industrial parks, 1 jewellery parks
  • Construction of Netaji expressway
  • Rs. 30, 000 crores to improve urban infrastructure. 
  • 24x7 clean drinking water for everyone

Culture

  • Institute Tagore prize and Satyajit Ray Award
  • Rs 11,000 crores to make Bengal cultural capital of India
  • Bangla language to be mandatory in schools
  • Financial aid to Tollywood artists
  • 350 per day for tea garden workers

Others

  • Sonar Bangla Aayog will be launched 
  • Task forces for sand and other mafias will be constituted
  • West Bengal whistleblower law will be formed
  • Anti-corruption helpline
  • Rs 25 lakh compensation for victims of political killings
  • 1500 crore fund for modernisation of jute factory 
  • Citizenship amendment act (CAA) will be implemented in the first cabinet 
  • Refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship. 
  • Each refugee family will get rs 10,000 per year for 5 years

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND