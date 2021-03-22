'True Face': Congress Up In Arms As BJP Assures CAA Implementation In Bengal Manifesto

Quick links:
After Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal elections, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday slammed the saffron party. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the senior Congress leader said that BJP manifesto has revealed its true face in the party's Bengal election manifesto. He further said that on the first day of its government in the state, the party will approve the implementation of the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).
The CAA will divide the country, discriminate against Muslims and deprive millions of Indians of their birthright of citizenship.March 22, 2021
Stating that BJP's intent is to intimidate and put fears in the minds of millions of poor and law-abiding citizens, especially Muslims by threatening them with incarceration in detention camps, Chidambaram said that the people of Assam and Bengal must vote decisively to defeat the saffron party and its "poisonous agenda".
We challenge Sh. Amit Shah to say the same on #CAA implementation in Assam as he is saying in Bengal.March 22, 2021
BJP’s doublespeak & deception -:
Bengal = Implement CAA in 1st Cabinet
Tamilnadu = No CAA.
Assam = “Mum” on CAA.
#Assam #AssamAssemblyPolls #assambachao pic.twitter.com/LDYglJrAql
Besides P Chidambaram, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also slammed the BJP manifesto. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader shared a snip of Amit Shah's address to Bengal on Sunday while released the manifesto for Bengal polls with a caption that read, "We challenge Sh. Amit Shah to say the same on #CAA implementation in Assam as he is saying in Bengal. BJP’s doublespeak & deception."
Earlier on Sunday, Shah released the saffron party's manifesto titled - 'Sonar Bangla Sonkolpo Patro' at Kolkata, days ahead of the Bengal polls. The manifesto promises focus on key areas like - women, farmers, health, jobs, good governance, economic revival, housing, culture, tourism, development - promising a mix of state schemes and extension of Central schemes. The top promises of BJP are - 33% reservation for women on state govt jobs, PM-KISAN arrear of rs 18,000 for 75 lakh farmers, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, free education to women and implementing CAA. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.
