'True Nature Of Congress Revealed': Nirmal Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi's North-south Remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has humiliated the people of Amethi as well as North India through his "North versus South politics" remark, said Dr Nirmal Singh, former Deputy CM of Jammu & Kashmir, on Wednesday.

Condemning the 'divisive' statement of the Wayanad MP, Singh said such remarks reveal the frustration and the nature of the party. "This is the nature of Congress when out of power, they divide people on caste, region, and religion. Their policy of Divide and Win won’t succeed ever. India of the 21st Century won’t accept this," he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had stirred controversy by speaking against the North Indian population, in an attempt to woo the audience in the southern state of Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi said, "My experience now since I have been an MP, I have also got to understand the wisdom of people of Kerala. For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in the issues."

Gandhi, the Wayanad MP since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has been the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi for 15 years. His 'North vs South' comparison drew a sharp reaction from the BJP, which accused the Congress leader of creating a divide in the country for political interests.

BJP hits out at 'Rahul Gandhi's divisive politics'

Taking umbrage at his remark, Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is the BJP MP from Amethi said, "Rahul Gandhi is so politically repugnant that he is spiteful and hateful towards people that he dubbed 'family' when he wanted to ask for their votes."

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur claimed that the Congress leader's complacency and lack of commitment was the reason why he was chased out of his constituency in the North.

"Your complacency and lack of commitment to your constituency is the reason you were chased out. Please stop being so confused. The North remembers. India is one," said Thakur.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took a jibe at the Congress leader by stating that Rahul Gandhi has now decided to make Southern India also Congress-free.

Taking to Twitter, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Rahul ji has now taken the initiative to make South India 'Congress-free'. This is a different kind of north vs south politics he indulges in, which neither I nor you can understand. For us, the whole of India is one."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju asked the Wayanad MP not to abuse North Indians, as the people of Amethi had given enough chances to him and his entire family.

