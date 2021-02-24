'Truly Wrong & Offensive': AAP's Sanjay Singh Condemns Rahul Gandhi's North-South Politics

The Aam Aadmi Party has joined several others in condemning Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's divisive statement over 'North vs South' politics. AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi and stated that his remarks give out a wrong message. Talking to reporters, Sanjay Singh also referred to former Congress leaders who had won the elections in North India.

"For us Kashmir to Kanyakumari is one country. Its not good to divide it as North and South while criticising one region. Every region has its own advantages and disadvantages. Rahul Gandhi's father, grandmother and the Congress party were always brought to power by the people of North India. That time people of North were good and now when he is an MP from Kerala people in South are good for him?" said Sanjay Singh. "This kind of divisive politics is not good for the country and it sends out a wrong message. North, South, East and West have earned their own respect and honour. His remarks were truly wrong and offensive." added Sanjay Singh.

Rahul Gandhi responds after criticism

Meanwhile, after facing backlash from several leaders over his 'North vs South' comparison politics, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday has replied and hit back at the BJP. Responding to the reactions from his political opponents, Rahul Gandhi stated that he is not 'afraid' of criticism from the ruling BJP. In a video shared by him on Twitter, Gandhi remarks that he always fights the BJP and the RSS, inspite of their constant attacks against him.

"I fight the BJP and I fight the ideology of the RSS every single day. Every step I take and the BJP attacks me." said Rahul Gandhi.

And I’m not afraid. I’ll continue this fight with non-violence.





Rahul Gandhi's shocking North vs South comparison

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress leader sparked a controversy as he engaged in a shocking comparison of North vs South India. In a bid to woo voters in poll bound Kerala, he stated that people in the state are 'interested in issues', thereby giving him a platform for 'different type of politics'.

"My experience now since I have been an MP, I have also got to understand the wisdom of people of Kerala. For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in the issues." "I was talking to some students in the US & I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala. It's not just affection but the way you do your politics. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it's been a learning experience & pleasure," he added.

For the first 15 yrs, I was an MP in north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues & not just superficially but going into detail in issues: Rahul Gandhi, in Trivandrum pic.twitter.com/weBG2T1WAf — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

