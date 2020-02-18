Trupti Desai Gives Ultimatum On FIR Against Preacher, Threatens To Lock Up Maha CM Uddhav

On Tuesday, social activist Trupti Desai warned Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that he would be locked up in his cabin if the government did not file an FIR against kirtankar (preacher) Indurikar Maharaj. She contended that Indurikar Maharaj regularly insulted women. Thereafter, she alleged that his supporters commenced a slander campaign against the activists. Desai mentioned that the Ahmednagar SP promised to conduct an inquiry within 3-4 days after she urged him to file an FIR under the provisions of the PCPNDT Act and the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act.

Trupti Desai remarked, “Indurikar Maharaj, who insults women every time in his kirtan has also violated the PCPNDT Act. When we opposed this, his supporters are assassinating our character. We have urged the SP to register an FIR under the provisions of the PCPNDT Act and Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act. The SP said that we will carry out an inquiry within 3-4 days.”

She added, “If a proper inquiry happens, we will welcome it. There is the Constitution in our country. We do not want to take law into our own hands. If the CM does not file an FIR from their end, we will have to lock him in his cabin during the upcoming Assembly session.”

Indurikar Maharaj's sparks off controversy

At a village in Ahmednagar district recently, Indurikar Maharaj reportedly said that intercourse by a couple on an even date would beget a male child, while on an odd date would result in the birth of a girl. Subsequently, the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti demanded a police case alleging violation of the PCPNDT Act. However, Maharashtra Minister Bachchu Kadu stated that the government would not register a case against Indurikar Maharaj.

Bachchu Kadu remarked, "Indurikar Maharaj is working to enlighten people through his kirtan. If he goes wrong, law will take its own course, but that doesn't mean crime will be registered against him. We need to check his intention while making those remarks.” He added, "Law is the same for everyone. If anyone commits a mistake, he or she will be punished. But if a word uttered by mistake is played up, then it's not right. If the same thing happens with me, then media shows it as breaking news which is not correct."

