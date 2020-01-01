Truth Vs Lies, Nationalism Vs Anarchy: BJP Holds AAP & Cong Responsible For Delhi Violence

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday slammed the Congress and the AAP by accusing them of spreading misinformation and inciting violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi. Javadekar said that both the parties should extend an apology to the people. Javadekar made the statement during BJP's press briefing in Delhi.

'This is a fight of truth vs lie'

The Information and Broadcasting Minister said, "In a peaceful city like Delhi, the atmosphere that was created by spreading misinformation on Citizenship Amendment Act, and the damage that was done to property, Congress and AAP are responsible for it. They must apologise to the people. This is a fight of truth vs lies, nationalism vs anarchy." Javadekar claimed that Aam Aadmi Party’s Amanatullah Khan had incited protestors. Javadekar also attacked the AAP, ahead of Delhi Assembly polls which are expected to be held in February. He said the Delhi government has made false claims.

Anti-CAA protests

There have massive protests in different parts of the nation both for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. At least 26 people have died in the anti-CAA protests. The Citizenship Amendment Act, approved by Parliament on December 11, provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. In Delhi, thousands of people were detained as protests raged last month. Internet services were suspended for brief periods and hundreds of people, many of them students, were injured in clashes with the police.

BJP's outreach programme

The BJP leadership has decided to launch a campaign blitzkrieg in West Bengal to counter the TMC's "misinformation programmes" regarding Citizenship (Amendment) Act and reach out to refugees. The West Bengal BJP leadership had hoped that the new citizenship law would be its "political trump card" ahead of the 2021 assembly polls in the state. But an aggressive campaign against the CAA by the Trinamool Congress, other opposition parties, civil society groups, students and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's declaration not to implement the CAA in the state, has put the saffron party on the backfoot.

Apart from launching a state-wide campaign against the new legislation, Banerjee has participated in six protest marches and three rallies in various parts of the state. According to state BJP sources, a blueprint of Bengal-specific programmes and campaigns has been prepared to reach out to the masses and allay fears and misinformation campaign about the CAA.

(with PTI inputs)