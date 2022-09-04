Truth Will Come Out After Thorough Probe: Scindia On Deoghar Airport Row Involving BJP MPs

Indore (MP), Sep 3 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said a thorough probe into Jharkhand's Deoghar airport row, in which nine people including BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari have been booked, will reveal the truth.

The FIR was registered against the two BJP MPs and seven other people for allegedly forcing Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials to provide clearance for their chartered flight to take off from the Deoghar airport beyond the scheduled time on August 31.

The two BJP leaders were booked while they were returning to Delhi after meeting the family members of a woman in Jharkhand's Dumka who was set ablaze by a man after she rejected his proposal. The woman succumbed to burns later.

"The truth will come to the fore after a thorough probe. It will be shared with you all," he told reporters here in reply to a question on the matter.

Later, the Delhi Police registered a 'zero FIR' against the deputy commissioner of Deoghar and some police officials on the charge of sedition and under the Officials Secret Act following Dubey's complaint.

The complaint against Dubey, his two sons, MP Manoj Tiwari, Deoghar Airport Director Sandeep Dhingra and others was lodged at Kunda police station on September 1 by Suman Anand, the security in charge of the airport.

The complaint stated that all nine people violated the safety standards by entering the ATC room at the Deogarh airport and forcibly taking clearance for the take-off, officials said.

It has been alleged that permission was taken "forcibly" from the ATC despite no night take-off or landing facility at the airport that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12.

The FIR has resulted in a Twitter spat between Dubey and Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri charging each other for violating the norms by entering the ATC room.

In Indore, Scindia released a book titled, "Cricket Ki Marketing" penned by sports writer Surya Prakash Chaturvedi. Former cricketer Anil Kumble was also present at the function.

Besides, the Union Minister felicitated the members of the Madhya Pradesh cricket team which had lifted the last Ranji Trophy.