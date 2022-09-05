Try And Deny: When Politicians & Parties Overtly Used Religion To Court Votes

The use of overt religious symbols & targeted appeals in political programmes is a truth that few leaders would concede to, often tying themselves in knots to reject such claims despite clear visual evidence. Here are three times religious symbolism and open appeals were clearly used by political parties:

Congress - In April 2019, during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's political rally in Kerala's Wayanad, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was seen waving green flags with religious iconography. IUML, the second-largest party in the UDF alliance in Kerala, supported Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad and waved green flags with a white star and a crescent on them.

In a viral speech on social media, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a series of videos was seen speaking specifically about a single religion in the context of highlighting precieved injustice. On May 14, 2022, Owaisi addressed a public rally and said that this country never had and will never have any Muslim vote bank...If we could change govt why such less Muslim representation in Indian Parliament? If we could change govt then instead of Babri Masjid... Now Gyanvapi issue has cropped up". Owaisi's remark came in the context of the Varanasi court allowing the survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

#WATCH | This country never had & will never have any Muslim vote bank...If we could change govt why such less Muslim representation in Indian Parliament? If we could change govt then instead of Babri Masjid... Now Gyanvapi issue has cropped up: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/g4tN2relHi — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

In yet another public rally dated December 12, 2021, the AIMIM chief said, "I want to ask Muslims of India what we got from secularism? Did we get reservations from Secularism? Did the people who demolished the Mosque get punishment? No, no one got anything...I believe in constitutional secularism & not in political secularism.

#WATCH | I want to ask Muslims of India what we got from secularism?Did we get reservation from Secularism? Did the ppl who demolished the mosque get punishment? No, no one got anything...I believe in constitutional secularism¬ in political secularism: Asaduddin Owaisi (11.12) pic.twitter.com/y9tfRtlD8q — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

In March 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Asaduddin Owaisi had addressed a rally where he had in his hopes for India added a specific mention of a religion. "May there always be peace in India, I wish Hindustan emerges as a powerful country where the poor get their rights, Muslims get their justice, Muslims get their rightful place, and Dalits get their strength."

We pray for our personnel & for a secure neighborhood. We pray for a Kashmir that sees peace forever, a Kashmir that does not see any more mothers having to lose their children



May Allah bless Watan-e-Aziz with peace & prosperity pic.twitter.com/9Ko3gs7Omr — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 3, 2019

In 2019, the Election Commission temporarily imposed an all-India ban on multiple politicians for violating the model code of conduct. Under Article 324 of the Constitution, the EC barred Uttar Pradesh chief minister & BJP leader Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati from "holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media in connection with the elections". Adityanath was served 72-hours notice for his "Ali" and "Bajrang Bali" remarks while addressing an election rally in Meerut. While Mayawati was barred for 48 hours for her speech in Deoband where she appealed to Muslims to not vote for a particular party. A similar ban was placed on BJP leader Giriraj Singh from campaigning in Jharkhand and Bihar for his controversial remarks. SP's Azam Khan was banned for his objectionable language during his election campaign as well