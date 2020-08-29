'Trying To Misguide Public': BJP On Maha Govt's Attempt To Link Sandip Ssingh-PM Biopic

Responding to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, BJP leader Ram Kadam stated that linking PM Modi's biopic and Sandip Ssingh is just an attempt to misguide the public. Kadam hit out at the MVA government and questioned why they did not question Sandip Ssingh when they had the case with them. The BJP leader asserted that the Maharashtra government can investigate Ssingh and his entire family, if needed, the party has nothing to hide.

Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, Kadam said, "In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, statements made by the Congress leaders is completely baseless and is just an attempt to misguide public. In reality, the Maharashtra government had this case for 65 days, were they sleeping then? Why didn't they investigate Sandip Ssingh then? What were the reasons? When the country got to know that the Maharashtra government is trying to protect Bollywood actors, politicians and the drug mafia in this case, to misguide the public, they make such statements."

"If there is an event for PM Modi's biopic, would Congress leaders go instead of the BJP? They are making child-like statements. The Maharashtra government cannot escape the fact that they have botched up this case. They can interrogate Sandip Ssingh and his entire family, if needed we have no problem," the BJP leader added.

'BJP-Sandip Ssingh link to be probed'

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on Saturday said that he will be forwarding requests to probe links between film producer Sandip Ssingh and BJP to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He said that he had received several complaints as Ssingh, who had produced the Vivek Oberoi starrer- 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic had alleged links with BJP and the ongoing 'drug angle' the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Currently, the CBI, the NCB, ED and the Mumbai police are still probing into the 34-year-old actor's demise when he was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14.

Congress sees BJP link to Sandip Ssingh

The controversy started when Congress leader Sachin Sawant asked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to look into BJP's links to Ssingh. Sawant tweeted a photo of Devendra Fadnavis with Sushant's self-proclaimed friend Sandip SSingh at the poster launch event of the movie. Ssingh was allegedly a friend of Rajput, but has not been in touch with the actor for a year and a half, as per some of Sushant's friends.

In response, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the Congress leader is "not doing his homework." He stated that Fadnavis may have shared the dias with Ssingh at an event, but the case is not about the photo. Fadnavis also reminded that the same Sandip Ssingh had been roped into producing a biopic based on Balasaheb Thackeray. Reports state that Bollywood producer Smita Thackeray - the late Sena founder's daughter-in-law was planning a biopic named 'Saheb' in 2016, roping in Sandeep Singh, Omung Kumar and Rashid Saeed.

