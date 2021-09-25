In a big development on Friday, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo publicly acknowledged the rumoured formula whereby the CM will be changed after two and a half years. Earlier, sources had pinned the infighting in the Chhattisgarh unit of Congress to Deo's insistence that he should be made the CM as per the rotational formula. Speaking to the media, the Congress leader refused to rule out a possible change of guard in Chhattisgarh on the lines of Punjab where Amarinder Singh was forced to make way for Charanjit Singh Channi.

TS Singh Deo remarked, "I remember that when the government was set to be formed, a question arose in 2-3 days itself as to when the CM will be chosen. There is curiosity. The future of the people of Chhattisgarh is linked to how the government in the run and what will happen. This curiosity is natural but this is not a small decision. It is a big decision and the high command will take into account several factors."

"People are talking about the 2.5-2.5 years formula. Even 2.5 years have elapsed. This is not a new thing. This has been discussed in the public domain," he added.

Congress infighting in Chhattisgarh

In the last 5 years of the Raman Singh-led government, Bhupesh Baghel functioned as the Congress state president while Deo was the Leader of Opposition. Thereafter, Congress swept the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly election by winning 68 out of 90 seats while BJP was reduced to a mere 15 seats. However, the party faced a tough ask in selecting the Chief Minister as 4 contenders for the top post- Baghel, Deo, Charandas Mahant and Tamradhwaj Sahu. At this juncture, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi reportedly proposed a formula via which Baghel would become the CM and Deo would take over two and a half years later.

The dissent in the Deo camp has been brewing ever since Baghel refused to abide by this purported agreement even as the two-and-a-half-year deadline elapsed. In late August, the CM invited the Congress' top brass' displeasure after he brought over 40 MLAs with him to Delhi to demonstrate his support. Meanwhile, sources told Republic TV that Baghel supporters are keen on a confrontation and have coined a slogan 'Kaka, Aap sangharsh karo, 36 MLAs ka istifa aap ke saath hai' (Kaka, you fight, 36 MLAs are ready to resign).