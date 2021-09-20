While claiming that he was in Delhi only for a personal visit, TS Singh Deo did not outrightly rule out the possibility of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's ouster. The infighting in the Chhattisgarh unit of Congress continues unabated over Deo's insistence that he should be made the CM as per the rotational formula. Speaking to the media in the national capital on Monday, the Chhattisgarh Health Minister downplayed the impact of Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation on his state.

He stressed, "In Punjab, the election is due after 4-6 months. The situation is very different there. No election is going to take place in Chhattisgarh. The decision there will be taken based on other considerations." Talking exclusively to Republic TV thereafter, Deo reiterated that he has no plans of meeting the Congress high command.

Deo added, "There is nothing new that is happening. There is no new political development. There is nothing new that I will be able to share with you. Work in Chhattisgarh is progressing absolutely smoothly. Whenever there are talks of these things, nothing stops. We are not going to see the sun not rising. We are not going to see the sun not setting. This is part of nature". At the same time, the Congress leader affirmed that is ready to take up any responsibility given by the party top brass.

Infighting in Chhattisgarh Congress

In the last 5 years of the Raman Singh-led government, Bhupesh Baghel functioned as the Congress state president while Deo was the Leader of Opposition. Thereafter, Congress swept the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly election by winning 68 out of 90 seats while BJP was reduced to a mere 15 seats. However, the party faced a tough ask in selecting the Chief Minister as 4 contenders for the top post- Baghel, Deo, Charandas Mahant and Tamradhwaj Sahu. At this juncture, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi reportedly proposed a formula via which Baghel would become the CM and Deo would take over two and a half years later.

The dissent in the Deo camp has been brewing ever since Baghel refused to abide by this purported agreement even as the two and a half year deadline elapsed. In late August, the CM invited the Congress top brass' displeasure after he brought over 40 MLAs with him to Delhi to demonstrate his support. Meanwhile, sources told Republic TV that Baghel supporters are keen on a confrontation and have coined a slogan 'Kaka, Aap sangharsh karo, 36 MLAs ka istifa aap ke saath hai' (Kaka, you fight, 36 MLAs are ready to resign).