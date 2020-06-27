PM Modi Draws Attention Towards 'unhealthy Lifestyles' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the coronavirus pandemic has drawn people's attention towards unhealthy habits that they used to follow. PM Modi was addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of Rev Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan in Pathanamthitta, Kerala via video-conference.

PM Modi stated that earlier this year, some people had predicted that the impact of the virus in India would be very severe.

"The world is fighting a strong battle against a global pandemic. COVID-19 is not only a physical sickness that is a threat to the lives of people. It also takes our attention to unhealthy lifestyles," said PM Modi.

"You would be happy to know that powered by our Corona warriors, India is firmly fighting COVID-19. Earlier this year, some people had predicted that the impact of the virus in India would be very severe," he added.

Talking about the uplift of poor people, the Prime Minister said "For the middle class, we have brought a number of initiatives, to boost Ease of Living. For farmers, we have increased the MSP and made sure they get the right price."

PM Modi Addresses 90th Birth Anniversary Of Reverend Mar Thoma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered an inaugural address at the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of Reverend Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan. While speaking to the followers of the Mar Thoma Church gathered via video-conferencing from India and abroad, PM Modi conveyed his greetings to the Reverend lauding him for devoting his life for the betterment of the nation and the society.

"The Mar Thoma Church is closely linked with the noble ideals of Saint Thomas, the Apostle of Lord Christ. India has always been open to spiritual influences from many sources. I convey my greetings to him, and I wish him a long life and best health," said PM Modi.

"Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma has devoted his life for the betterment of our society and nation. He has been passionate about removal of poverty and empowerment of women," he added.

