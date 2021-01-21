TTV Dhinakaran Provides Update On Sasikala's Health; 'stable, Being Monitored By Doctors'

AMMK leader and VK Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran provided an update on the former Jayalalithaa aide's health on Thursday and informed the media that she was stable. Sasikala was rushed to Bowring hospital in Bengaluru from the Parappana Aghrahara prison after she complained of breathing issues. Speaking to the media, TTV Dhinakaran said that he possessed 'reliable' information that the former Jaya aide was stable and that she was constantly being monitored by the doctors. The AMMK leader revealed that oxygen support had to be provided to VK Sasikala due to secondary complications. Further, TTV Dhinakaran said that the doctors were yet to decide on whether a CT scan was required to be taken.

"I've reliable info that Sasikala's health is stable, doctors are looking after her. She is being monitored properly. She needs oxygen due to some secondary infections. Doctors still deciding on whether CT scans are required or not", TTV dhinakaran said on Thursday.

According to Sasikala's lawyer, the prison authorities had informed that the former Jaya aide was suffering from fever for over a week before she complained of breathing issues on Wednesday. Sasikala, who has been lodged in the prisons since February 2017, is scheduled to be released on January 27 as she completes her sentence in the disproportionate assets case. All eyes are on Sasikala in the poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu as her release is speculated to cause a divide in the ruling AIADMK - something that CM EPS has repeatedly rubbished.

EPS: '100% no chance of her return'

After meeting Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday, TN CM EPS ruled out a return of Sasikala into AIADMK folds. He said that Sasikala was inducted into the party only after Jayalalitha (Amma)'s demise, adding that most of Sasikala's supporters were back in AIADMK folds. Significantly, Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran who was also ousted from AIADMK with Sasikala - founded his own party Amma Munnetra Makkal Katchi (AMMK).

"I can say that 100% there is no chance of Sasikala returning to AIADMK," he said, adding that most of Sasikala supporters were back in AIADMK and that only a few people were there in her camp now. "Amma too had kept her away from the party. Only after Amma's death, Sasikala entered the party. She was not in AIADMK when Amma was alive," said EPS. When she was admitted her saturation level vwas ery less. Now everything is under control. She had fever and breathing problem when she was shifted from prison. She was suffering from SARI (severe acute respiratory infections). Dhinakaran further hinted that Sasikala will be discharged in 'one or two days'. 'She will be fine next week when she will released from the prison,' he said.

The AIADMK factions - split & merger

In 2016, after the demise of then-CM J Jayalalitha, her close aide Sasikala had taken over as general secretary but was later convicted and arrested in the disproportionate assets case. O Pannerselvam (OPS) - the then-deputy CM, quit as caretaker CM to make way for Sasikala. With his exit, EPS, who was chosen by Sasikala, was made the CM, which led to the party being split in the middle - EPS camp and OPS camp. Amid the impasse, the BJP had intervened to allow EPS to continue as CM and made OPS the party's Convenor, Deputy CM, naming the late Jayalalitha as the party's 'eternal' General Secretary. The convicted Sasikala was then thrown out of the party.

Earlier this year, while choosing a CM face, several AIADMK leaders spoke to OPS allegedly about the CM face - leading to OPS skip several COVID-19 review meetings. Moreover, reports state that miffed by EPS, OPS has allegedly reached out to former AIADMK MP Dinakaran - who is also Sasikala's nephew - in an attempt to mend fences. The party finally reconciled naming EPS as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. EPS will face Stalin in the upcoming 2021 state polls in April-May, as he eyes his 2nd term sting as CM stint while Stalin is gunning for his maiden term.

