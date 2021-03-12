TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK Allots Four Seats To Ally SDPI For Puducherry Assembly Elections

In the latest development in poll-bound Puducherry, TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has allotted four seats to its ally SDPI for the upcoming Assembly elections. SDPI joined hands with AMMK in Tamil Nadu after rejecting an alliance offer from Kamal Haasan's MNM. AMMK allotted the Nellithoppu (17), Ariyankuppam (19), Karaikal North (26), and Mahe (29) constituencies to SDPI.

SDPI joins hands with AMMK

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Thursday confirmed that it has forged an alliance with the Dhinakaran-led AMMK. This comes just a day after the SDPI was reported to have sealed a seat-sharing pact with the Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) for the Assembly elections. Now, the SDPI has affirmed that it will contest the polls in an alliance with the AMMK in 6 constituencies - Alandhur, Ambur, Trichy west, Thiruvarur, Madurai Central and Palayankotai.

The six seats bagged by the SDPI is relatively much lesser than the 18 offered by Hassan's MNM. Despite MNM offering more number of seats, SDPI has decided to settle for less with the AMMK. Notably, the AMMK is contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and Marudhu Sennai Sangam - which will contest on one seat. Apart from offering SDPI 6 seats, the Dhinakaran-led AMMK has given three seats to AIMIM – Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram. Affirming SDPI's alliance with AMMK, the party's Tamil Nadu chief Nellai Mubarak said that they held talks with Makkal Needhi Maiam as well but have decided to go with the former AIADMK leader's faction.

NDA set for big Puducherry win?

Ahead of the assembly elections in Puducherry, Renaissance Foundation, a Bangalore-based Market Research Agency specializing in Election Research, conducted an Opinion Poll in Puducherry covering all 30 assembly constituencies of the state. In its poll conducted in the last week of February, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Renaissance Foundation interviewed respondents through Scientific Random Sampling and also carried out secret Ballot Voting to ensure confidential voting for the next MLA of their constituency and a CM candidate for the state. Based on its findings, the body has predicted that the NDA alliance with AIADMK and BJP (without NR Congress) will win at least 23 seats in the state as opposed to the 3 seats which it has projected for the Congress and the DMK. In another scenario, with the NR Congress consolidating its entry in NDA, Renaissance Foundation has predicted 28 seats for the alliance, opining that it would clearly sweep the Puducherry polls.