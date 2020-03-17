Tug Of War In Bihar Mahagathbandhan Over CM Face : RJD Projects Tejashwi As CM Candidate

Ahead of the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, fight for the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan has begun. RJD has already projected Tejashwi Yadav as the CM candidate, whereas former Bihar CM, Jitan Ram Manjhi is not ready to accept Tejashwi as the CM candidate for now. Manjhi while speaking to Republic TV made it clear that the Chief Ministerial candidate should be decided by the coordination committee of the Mahagathbandhan.

On March 16, Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) President Mukesh Sahni held a meeting and demanded the formation of the coordination committee of the Mahagathbandhan by the end of this month.

Jitan Ram Manjhi while speaking exclusively to Republic TV said, " Four parties of the Mahagathbandhan other than RJD, have been demanding the formation of the coordination committee, but the RJD has shown its reluctance. RJD state President Jagdanand Singh says that there is no need for coordination committee, whatever Lalu Ji will say that will be final and those who don't want to remain in mahagathbandhan can leave. Tejashwi is the CM candidate of RJD and not of mahagathbandhan."

"The CM candidate will be decided by the coordination committee. Congress party is also saying that former Lok sabha speaker Meira Kumar will be their Chief Ministerial candidate.RJD should play the role of Big Brother and function in a democratic way. RJD betrayed the congress party by not giving them one Rajya sabha seat as promised during the Lok Sabha elections. RJD should not underestimate smaller parties like us. RJD was decimated to 22 seats in 2010 assembly elections, when Ramvilas Paswan was also with them.we will try to meet Lalu Ji and if no decision is taken by March-end, then we will form a separate group and contest elections," he added.

RJD is not willing to compromise on Tejashwi Yadav as CM face

Speaking to Republic TV RJD State President Jagdanand Singh said that "By virtue of being the leader of opposition Tejashwi is the natural choice of the CM candidate. We are not in any sort of illusion and other people should also not be in any illusion. Parties of Mahagathbandgan should ponder that we failed to open an account in Lok Sabha elections when all of us were together ."

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha, Mukesh Sahni, and the Congress party want the coordination committee to be formed at the earliest so that the seat-sharing arrangement for Vidhan Sabha elections could be sealed at the earliest. But Lalu is very cautious, this time as there is a feeling within the RJD that Upendra Kushwaha's RJD and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, Mukesh Sahni of VIP party, have failed to transfer votes in the election. RJD wants to keep the Congress on board, in order to avoid a split in the Minority votes and with RLSP, HAM & VIP, Lalu wants a symbolic alliance and shell out lesser seats for these parties in the seat-sharing arrangement, keeping in mind their capabilities to transfer votes.

