'Tukde-Tukde Gang Conducting Bharat Jodo': Himanta Sarma's Blistering Attack On Congress

At the Republic Bharat Summit on Friday in the National capital, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Assam Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Speaking about the Tukde-Tukde gang, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "It is extremely unfortunate that the Tukde-Tukde gang today is conducting the Bharat Jodo Yatra. No Congress government should exist in India

Launching a blistering attack on the Congress party, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “No Congress government should exist in India. Wouldn't have any apology for breaking a Congress government.” “The party who claims to destroy the Nation into pieces is now conducting Bharat Jodo Yatra. They are living in a society, they could have conducted ‘Samaj Jodo Yatra’. Why are they conducting Bharat Jodo Yatra? When did the people of Kerala or Tamil Nadu ask to conduct this yatra? By conducting this, Rahul Gandhi is insulting the people of the two states,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said at Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan.

Taking a potshot at the Congress party, Himanta Biswa Sharma said that Congress was a party of Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, and Bal Gangadhar Tilak. “Today, Congress is a Parivarik party,” he added.

“Congress has taken the Nation for granted. When I left Congress, I was termed as a betrayer. Why wasn’t Indira Gandhi called a betrayer for forming a new Congress back then?" Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

'Muslims aren't Owaisi's property': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Muslims belong to India and are not the property of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

At Republic Bharat Summit, CM Sarma asked, "Is Owaisi a spokesperson for Muslims? I am the Chief Minister of Assam and I will speak for everyone."

"Owaisi thinks that he speaks for Muslims. I also speak for them. Let there be a vote on whom Muslims consider their true representative. They don't believe in you because your party doesn't have a pan-India presence," he added.

The Assam Chief Minister said that 'Muslims are not Owaisi's property' and insisted that they 'belong to India'. "It is the responsibility of every Indian to lead another Indian toward the path of progress. Don't mortgage Muslims to Owaisi," he said.