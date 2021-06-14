'Tumko Mirchi Lagi Toh': Tej Pratap Yadav Fires Cryptic Post Post Meeting Jitan Ram Manjhi

As Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) members were busy celebrating the 74th birthday of their party chief Lalu Prasad on June 11, his elder son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav visited the residence of the former chief minister and Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is currently in coalition with the ruling NDA. The meeting went on for one hour during which Manjhi also called RJD Chief and extended birthday wishes-- that later sparked the speculation of Manjhi (re-)joining RJD. Tej Pratap lives just a few blocks away from Manjhi’s residence in Patna.

As the speculation started heating up, without taking names, Tej Pratap responded with a cryptic tweet, giving a twist to the popular Bollywood number "Tumko Mirchi Lagi Toh".

मैं तो रस्ते से जा रहा था, मैं तो केक-सेक खा रहा था,



रस्ते से जा रहा था, केक-सेक खा रहा था, उनका नंबर घुमा रहा था..



तुमको मिर्ची 🌶 लगी तो हम क्या करें..! — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 14, 2021

After the meeting, Tej Pratap addressed the media, "I came to uncle's (Manjhi) house to take his blessings. If he wants to he is free to join us".

Manjhi, on the other hand, assured that there is no question of leaving the NDA, "My party is a part of the NDA led by Nitish Kumar in Bihar. I talked to Tej Pratap about social issues, not political ones. I am pleased that he came to my house. It is not surprising, as Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav too had visited my house earlier," Manjhi told PTI.

Another reason for the speculation was also because Manjhi has been speaking against BJP leaders and recently raised an objection to the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

NDA ministers react

Tarkishore Prasad, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, said that there is no threat to the government, if someone meets someone NDA is not weak.

"What should one do if Tej Pratap Ji or any person goes to someone's house spontaneously? Majhi Ji is our leader, in such a situation, if someone goes to his place, there is no need to make any sense of it. If someone meets someone, it does not mean that there is any threat to the government, our government is not so weak. If someone meets someone, then there is no danger to us, we are strong", said Tarkishore Prasad.

Ramchandra Prasad Singh, President of the Janata Dal, said that there is nothing to worry about as everyone is Unites.

"There is no need to worry about this and assured that everyone is united in Bihar. The government will run for 5 years, as people have voted for us. RJD's challenge is over. The problem of the RJD is that for 15 years they are throwing sand and will carry on till the next 5 years. There is always a pain in their stomach. Everything is fine in NDA and I assure you that the government will run for 5 years", assured RCP Singh.

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)