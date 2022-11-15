Tussle For LJP Symbol To End? ECI Fixes Hearing With Chirag Paswan & Pashupati Paras

On the dispute over the Lok Janshakti Party symbol, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday wrote to Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Kumar Paras informing them that a personal hearing has been scheduled. Through the notification, the disgruntled uncle-nephew duo has been called on November 29, at 3 pm.

Pertinently, earlier in the day, in the backdrop of Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party making a comeback to the National Democratic Alliance, Pashupati Paras cleared that there is no possibility of its merger with Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, until and unless his nephew apologised to him publicly for 2020.

Paras further claimed that Chirag had returned to the NDA only after the BJP took permission from him. "BJP leader Nityanand Rai had spoken to me regarding taking back Chirag into the NDA. It was only after my approval Chirag campaigned for the BJP in Mokama and Gopalganj by-elections", Paras said.

The LJP internal tussle

In June 2021, the five MPs met Speaker Om Birla with a letter. In the letter to the Speaker, there were minutes of the LJP Parliamentary party meeting, in which it was 'unanimously' decided that Chirag Paswan would be replaced by Paras as the Parliamentary party leader of the LJP. Accepting the letter, Om Birla had declared Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the LJP in the Lower House.

Later, Chirag Paswan had written to Om Birla stating that the declaration of Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the House was against the provision of the Constitution. He had also approached PM Modi, whom he often referred to as his 'Ram' while calling himself 'Hanuman', but when no help was extended, he came out to express his dissatisfaction out in the open. He had said, "The silence of the BJP has certainly made me sad".

A few weeks thereafter, BJP conducted a cabinet rejig and named Pashupati the Minister of Food Processing Industries, much to the displeasure of Chirag Paswan.