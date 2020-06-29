Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: DMK's Kanimozhi Questions Police Over CCTV Footage Revelation

Shortly after Republic TV on Monday accessed the CCTV footage which highlighted the events of Jayaraj and Bennicks's arrest from their mobile shop in Tuticorin, DMK leader Kanimozhi reacted to the revelation questioning the police over why they had 'fabricated' an FIR based on lies.

In contrast to the claims made by the Tuticorin police, the CCTV footage accessed by RepublicTV on Monday confirmed that there was no argument or resistance between the father-son duo and the police on the day of their arrest. Moreover, the footage shows the father - Jeyaraj walking across the street on being summoned by the police, while Bennicks is seen following shortly.

"This is exactly what the family and the friends were saying. There was no resistance when they were taken into custody. Now we clearly know that the whole premise was a lie. Why did they file an FIR that was so far away from the truth? The entire thing was fabricated and we lost two lives. Who are they protecting?" questioned Kanimozhi.

Details of Police FIR

FIR was filed against the duo based on Sathankulam Head Constable Murugan’s complaint who stated that at 9.15 PM he noticed that APJ MOBILES shop was open beyond the lockdown time period. As per the FIR, Murugan reportedly asked the crowd outside the shop to leave, while Jayaraj and Bennicks refused to go. He added that the father and son sat on the ground protesting and verbally abused the policemen, rolling on the floor hurting their knees. Moreover, the constable stated in the FIR that the father-son duo threatened to hit them as he reminded them of the lockdown, leading to the police arresting them.

Tuticorin custodial deaths

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. As per police, the duo kept their mobile shop open during the lockdown. The duo were allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Beniks died on Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on Tuesday.

